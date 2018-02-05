The status of thousands of Dreamers remains uncertain after State of the Union

DENVER – When it comes to the status of hundreds of thousands of Dreamers, the future remains uncertain.

“It’s so confusing,” Julie Gonzales, Policy Director of The Meyer Law Office, told Anne Trujillo on this weekend’s Politics Unplugged.

There are about 17,000 young people in Colorado who work and live lawfully under DACA. But that program will expire next month if Congress and the President don’t act fast.

“Due to a federal injunction, we do have a small window of opportunity for young people to keep submitting their renewal applications,” Gonzales added. “We’re really operating under a ticking time clock that the program is set to expire on March 5, but people are really confused and trying to make sense of what is a deeply broken system.”

Politics Unplugged airs Sundays at 4:30am & 4pm on Denver7.