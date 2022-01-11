State Sen. Brittany Pettersen will run for 7th Congressional District seat

DENVER – State Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, will run for the newly vacant 7th Congressional District seat, she announced Tuesday after incumbent Rep. Ed Perlmutter announced Monday he would not seek reelection.

Pettersen, 40, won her Senate District 22 seat in 2018 by more than 16 percentage points and served in the Colorado House of Representatives from 2013 through 2018 in District 28 before that.

In announcing her candidacy Tuesday, she praised Perlmutter, the eight-term congressman.

“He has been a mentor and friend to countless Coloradans and set an example of a model public servant that is unfortunately far too rare in Washington these days,” Pettersen said. “Colorado is lucky to have benefited from Ed’s heart and dedication for so many years, and I am excited and ready to continue his legacy of fighting for the hardworking people of the new 7th District.”

Pettersen chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the vice chair of the Transportation and Energy Committee. She was one of the sponsors of Colorado’s extreme risk protection order bill and has also passed laws surrounding equal pay, the opioid epidemic and mental health.

This will be the second time Pettersen has run for the 7th Congressional District seat. She did in 2017 as well for the 2018 cycle as Perlmutter worked on a bid for the governorship. But when he decided to drop out of that race and run for reelection again, she dropped out.

She raised more than $200,000 during her run and ended 2021 with just under $45,000 in congressional campaign account, according to Federal Election Commission data.

Pettersen is a Colorado native and grew up in Jefferson County. She was the first in her family to graduate high school, graduating from Chatfield High School, and then graduated from Metropolitan State University in Denver. She and her husband, Democratic strategist Ian Silverii, have a young son.

“Growing up, the odds were stacked against me, but thanks to the support of Jeffco public schools and teachers, I persevered. Now, I’m fighting to make sure future generations have that same chance,” Pettersen said.

Two Republicans are already running for the seat: Erik Aadland and Laurel Imer. More Democrats are expected to run in the primary as well.

Democrats are still favored in the district by about 7 percentage points in the newly drawn 7th district, according to an average of past statewide elections the redistricting committee used. The district swung for Democrats by 10 percentage points in the 2020 Colorado U.S. Senate seat election, won by Sen. John Hickenlooper.

Perlmutter said Monday he believed the bench of Democratic candidates in the 7th was “deep” and that “we have a strong group of leaders who are ready and able to take up that torch.”