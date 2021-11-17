Search warrants executed in Mesa County election security probe

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A multiagency task force has executed search warrants at four locations in western Colorado amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that an elections clerk was involved in a security breach of elections equipment earlier this year.

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein tells Colorado Politics that the FBI, the state attorney general’s office and local authorities conducted the searches Tuesday in Mesa and Garfield counties. Rubinstein didn’t elaborate.

But Tina Peters, the elections clerk for Mesa County, which includes the city of Grand Junction, said her home was searched, Colorado Politics reported.

Peters, who's voiced doubts about validity of the 2020 election, is being investigated for an alleged security breach involving elections equipment earlier this year.