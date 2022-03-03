Watch
Republicans represented by John Eastman sue to close Colorado’s primary elections to unaffiliated voters

Plaintiffs argue open primaries rob them of constitutional rights to speech and free association
FILE - Chapman School of Law professor John Eastman testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on March 16, 2017, at a House Justice subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet hearing on restructuring the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The State Bar of California says it is investigating Eastman, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, for possibly breaking legal and ethical rules relating to the 2020 election. John Eastman is the former dean of the Chapman University law school in Southern California. He argued after the November 2020 election that former Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the election and keep Trump in power. Pence refused to do that and Trump left office. But since then, Eastman has been subpoenaed by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 11:03 AM, Mar 03, 2022
Opening Colorado’s primary elections to unaffiliated voters has cost partisans their constitutional right to free association, a group of Republicans are alleging in a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 24 in federal court by four current or former candidates for office and a GOP party chair, seeks to let parties close their nominating elections again to just party members, and with hopes to do so in time for the June primaries.

One of the lawyers who filed the lawsuit is John Eastman, the former visiting scholar at the University of Colorado Boulder who advised then-President Donald Trump on how to overturn the 2020 election.

“The First Amendment to the United States Constitution includes the right of political parties to choose their nominees for office without interference by those who are not members of the party and have chosen not to affiliate with the party,” the lawsuit states.

The plaintiffs include state Rep. Ron Hanks, who is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate; Laurel Imer, who sought the party’s nomination for a state House of Representatives seat in 2020 and is seeking its nomination for a congressional seat this year; former state Rep. Joann Windholdz; former candidate for Congress Charles “Casper” Stockham; and La Plata County Republican Committee Chair Dave Peters.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

