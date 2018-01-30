Republican Tom Tancredo drops out of Colorado governor race

DENVER — Former congressman Tom Tancredo announced Tuesday that he would be dropping out the race to be Colorado’s next governor.

The candidate cited a lack of funding as the reason he is ending his bid to be the Republican nominee, according to ColoradoPolitics.com. Tancredo's spokesman, Mike McAlpine, confirmed that Tancredo was dropping out.

"Hey [Snowflakes]. You can come out [of] your safe spaces!" Tancredo tweeted after the news was first reported by CBS4 and ColoradoPolitics.

His 2018 campaign, which he announced on Facebook in October of last year, marked his third straight try at the seat.

Tancredo ran unsuccessfully for the seat in both 2010 and 2014. He lost the Republican primary to Bob Beauprez in 2014 after receiving 14,000 fewer votes and was the runner-up to John Hickenlooper in 2010 when he ran on the American Constitution Party ticket.

The Republican has been a controversial figure in Colorado politics for years. He drew fire in 2016 when he and his Team America PAC gave away a handgun as part of a fundraiser, and mistakenly stated that eight people were killed in an attack at a Minnesota mall carried out in the name of “radical Islam,” though no one was killed save for the suspect, who was shot dead by police.

Tancredo had also been set to speak at the VDARE conference that had been scheduled for this spring in Colorado Springs before it was canceled after one of its writers was found to have organized a white supremacist rally in Virginia that turned deadly.

Tancredo had previously served as Colorado’s representative for the sixth congressional district from 1999 to 2009.