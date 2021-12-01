Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Rep. Omar urges House GOP to address 'anti-Muslim hatred'

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., plays a recording of a death threat left on her voicemail in the wake of anti-Islamic comments made last week by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who likened Omar to a bomb-carrying terrorist, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
rep. ilhan omar
Posted at 12:56 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 14:56:47-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is imploring House Republican leaders to do more to tamp down “anti-Muslim hatred” in their ranks.

At a news conference Tuesday she played a recording of a harrowing death threat recently left for her by voicemail.

Omar, one of only a handful of Muslim members of Congress, has been the subject of repeated attacks by conservative pundits and some Republicans in Congress.

The most recent instance was precipitated by comments from first-term Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, a conservative flamethrower who recently likened Omar to a bomb-carrying terrorist.

Omar says such speech from leading politicians has real consequences.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather