Rep. Crow tests positive for COVID-19 after Ukraine trip

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP
Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., speaks to members of the media during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 11:29:34-05

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jason Crow says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Colorado Democrat said he is fully vaccinated and got a booster shot and is experiencing only mild symptoms.

Crow encouraged everyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted “to help prevent major illness and protect our community.”

He also said he would continue to push for affordable access to rapid and reliable testing for all Americans.

