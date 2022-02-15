Watch
Polis launches bid for second term as Colorado's governor

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference on the west steps of the state Capitol about legislative plans for the upcoming session Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Denver. Leaders are aiming to expand access to health care as well as reduce costs, make the state more affordable by reducing child care and housing costs, improving the education system and taking steps to insure safe communities. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 1:15 PM, Feb 15, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Jared Polis has formally announced his bid for a second term as Colorado’s governor.

The tech entrepreneur and former U.S. congressman cited his record in confronting the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to curb health care costs in a video posted Tuesday.

In it, Polis emphasized those priorities and the cost of living and crime as key issues for a second term.

Inflation and crime top an agenda being promoted by state Republicans this election year.

Polis and Primavera planned to kick off the campaign in Pueblo later Tuesday.

Several Republican candidates are vying to challenge Polis, including University of Colorado regent Heidi Ganahl and businessman Greg Lopez.

