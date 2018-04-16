Pence tells space summit Trump wants a man on moon again

Freeze Watch issued April 16 at 3:26PM MDT expiring April 18 at 8:00AM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 3:26PM MDT expiring April 16 at 11:30PM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa
Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 3:26PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 3:26PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:15PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:15PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:10PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:10PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake
High Wind Watch issued April 16 at 3:10PM MDT expiring April 17 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:10PM MDT expiring April 17 at 7:15AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:10PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 3:10PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
High Wind Watch issued April 16 at 2:17PM MDT expiring April 17 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 1:58PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 1:50PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
High Wind Watch issued April 16 at 1:39PM MDT expiring April 18 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 16 at 5:10AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 6:30PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 6:30PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:38PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:00PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 1:57PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:52AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:52AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Watch issued April 14 at 10:18PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
Fire Weather Watch issued April 14 at 10:18PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin
Fire Weather Watch issued April 14 at 6:26PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence tells the34th annual space symposium the Trump administration wants an American on the moon again.
Pence addressed the symposium in Colorado Springs on Monday. He told the crowd that the president has proposed building an orbital "platform" to simplify trips to the moon. Pence said the administration hopes to send missions to the moon and use what it learns to ultimately send explorers to Mars.
Pence also said the administration is trying to address the problem of space congestion. There are so many satellites and other objects being sent into space that it's challenging to avoid collisions.
The space symposium is a gathering of businesses, military and others who work in outer space issues.