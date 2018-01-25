NY museum offered used, solid gold toilet to Trumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald and Melania Trump wanted to borrow a Van Gogh painting from a New York museum for their White House private quarters. Instead, The Washington Post reports , the Guggenheim Museum's curator came up with a pointedly satirical counter-offer: a working solid-gold toilet made by an Italian artist.

The first couple asked for Van Gogh's "Landscape With Snow," featuring a man and his dog.

Museum curator Nancy Spector has been openly critical of Trump in social media. She emailed the White House in September to say that the Trumps could borrow the toilet installation used by visitors in a museum restroom until August. The toilet , titled "America," is Maurizio Cattelan's jab at the nation's greedier instincts. It has an estimated value topping $1 million.

The Post said the White House has stayed silent on the offer.