NY museum offered used, solid gold toilet to Trumps

Associated Press
3:53 PM, Jan 25, 2018
2 hours ago
melania trump | donald trump | van gogh painting | guggenheim | guggenheim museum

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House following a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago, on the South Lawn of the White House on January 15, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Pool
2018 Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald and Melania Trump wanted to borrow a Van Gogh painting from a New York museum for their White House private quarters. Instead, The Washington Post reports , the Guggenheim Museum's curator came up with a pointedly satirical counter-offer: a working solid-gold toilet made by an Italian artist.

The first couple asked for Van Gogh's "Landscape With Snow," featuring a man and his dog.

Museum curator Nancy Spector has been openly critical of Trump in social media. She emailed the White House in September to say that the Trumps could borrow the toilet installation used by visitors in a museum restroom until August. The toilet , titled "America," is Maurizio Cattelan's jab at the nation's greedier instincts. It has an estimated value topping $1 million.

The Post said the White House has stayed silent on the offer.

