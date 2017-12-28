New year ushers in new consequences for hit-and-run drivers in Colorado

DENVER – The new year will usher in new consequences for drivers who leave the scene of crashes involving injuries or death in Colorado.

The new rules come as a result of a law passed by the Legislature this past session aimed at clamping down on hit-and-run drivers.

Starting Jan. 1, drivers who are proven to have left the scene of an accident, or did not immediately return to the scene of one involving injury or death, are liable to have their driver’s license suspended.

The new law forces anyone involved in a crash to stop as soon as possible or to immediately return to the scene of the crash. They must provide their name, address and vehicle registration number to the other parties, and must give “reasonable assistance” to any people injured in the crash.

People are also now required to report the location of the crash to local police.

Should officers determine that a person left the scene of a crash that leaves anyone with serious injuries or dead, they can have the Division of Motor Vehicles suspend the person’s license. The driver would have seven days to appeal with the state Department of Revenue, lest the suspension going into effect immediately.

Leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries is a class 4 felony in Colorado, while leaving the scene of a crash involving death is a class 3 felony.