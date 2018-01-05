Monday deadline for Coloradans to register with political party in order to caucus

DENVER – If you want to be part of the team that will choose who your party nominates for the Colorado statewide races, be sure you’re registered with that party by Monday lest it be too late.

Monday is the deadline to register with a party in order to participate in precinct caucuses in March. At the caucuses, officers will be elected who will lead organizing efforts in each precinct, and delegates and alternates will also be elected for conventions later in the year.

In order to vote in a precinct caucus, a voter must have been a resident of that precinct for at least 30 days and must have registered to vote at least 29 days before the caucus. But they must be affiliated with the party they hope to represent 2 months ahead of the caucus.

Caucuses are also the most popular way Colorado candidates can make it on the June 26 primary ballot. Only about 10 percent choose to gather signatures and petition to make it onto the ballot.

Democratic governor candidate Jared Polis, for instance, announced Thursday he would both participate in the caucuses and collect signatures in order to try and qualify for the ballot.

Though unaffiliated voters are now allowed to participate in primaries of either party in Colorado, the caucus rules still stand.

“At some assemblies, candidates don’t get enough support from delegates to get on the ballot and their quest for office is over,” Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams said Friday. “In counties with lopsided voter registration, such as heavily Democratic Denver County or heavily Republican El Paso County, a group of delegates choose a single primary candidate who likely will be the winner in the general election.”

Information about the caucuses can be found by contacting your respective political party. In order to change your voter registration, click here or text “CO” to “2Vote”, or go to your county clerk’s office.