Mesa County clerk under investigation says she's still working

DENVER (AP) — A rural Colorado county clerk whose whereabouts have been a mystery since several investigations were opened into an elections-related security breach told colleagues she remains on the job and has been working remotely.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has not been seen in Colorado since Secretary of State Jena Griswold opened an investigation into the breach.

Griswold says images of election management software were obtained by conspiracy theorists and posted on far-right blogs.

Griswold also says Peters allowed a non-employee into the election's office.

The Grand Junction Sentinel reports Peters tells county commissioners she's been working every day and calls the claims against her “reckless."

