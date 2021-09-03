Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Mesa County clerk under investigation says she's still working

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
mesa county elections clerk and recorder.png
Posted at 1:26 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 15:26:13-04

DENVER (AP) — A rural Colorado county clerk whose whereabouts have been a mystery since several investigations were opened into an elections-related security breach told colleagues she remains on the job and has been working remotely.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has not been seen in Colorado since Secretary of State Jena Griswold opened an investigation into the breach.

Griswold says images of election management software were obtained by conspiracy theorists and posted on far-right blogs.

Griswold also says Peters allowed a non-employee into the election's office.

The Grand Junction Sentinel reports Peters tells county commissioners she's been working every day and calls the claims against her “reckless."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
electronics-recycling2.png

Local News

Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive