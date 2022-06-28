Live updates: Colorado votes in 2022 primary election

DENVER — It’s primary election day, Colorado!

Voters will be deciding the party nominees for Colorado’s statewide offices, the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, CU regents and the state House and Senate in the 2022 primaries. Many of the races are uncontested, however. But several incumbents also face primary challengers in some of the races we are watching.

Coloradans have until 7 p.m., when polls will close, to drop off their mail ballots or be in line to vote in person. Find more info here on where to drop your ballot or vote in person.

Colorado voter guide: Everything you need to know about voting in the 2022 primary election

We’ll be updating this story through the afternoon and night on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning as votes are counted and races decided. You can also watch live election coverage all night long on the Denver7+ streaming app and on Denver7, and in the player embedded below.

Find election updates below. Refresh the page for the latest. All times Mountain.

5:20 p.m.

The Secretary of State’s Office just put out updated ballot return numbers as of 3:30 p.m.

We’re up to 972,188 ballots returned out of 3,740,330 active voters for a turnout of 26% as of 3:30 p.m.

About 34% of those ballots have come from unaffiliated voters (331,197 of 972,188) as of 3:30. Those voters returned 140,939 Republican primary ballots and 104,162 Democratic ballots. Another 86,095 were still being processed.

In total, 67.3% of the ballots returned so far have come from Coloradans ages 55+.

Colorado Secretary of State's Office Colorado primary election ballot returns as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

3:30 p.m.

Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez said in a news conference earlier this afternoon and said the election is going smoothly so far, urging people who have not yet voted to do so this afternoon.

Lopez said Denver’s turnout was about 16% to start the day Tuesday – somewhat low, but there are few contested races in Denver this year.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold provides update on primary election hours before polls close

“Democracy requires our participation no matter if there’s uncontested elections,” Lopez said. “Fill out that ballot, sign that ballot and send that ballot back.”

The two reiterated once again that Colorado’s elections are safe, secure and fair and have bipartisan oversight.

Griswold said turnout was tracking closely with the last midterm primary election in 2018 – the first year that unaffiliated voters could cast a ballot in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

Primary Day in Colorado - polls close at 7pm

Turnout in the 2018 primary election ended up being 35.1% among active voters (1,161,574 ballots cast out of 3,307,516 voters).

As of 11:45 a.m., turnout was about 23.5% (878,553 ballots cast out of 3,739,865 active voters).

More Republican ballots (429,968) Republican ballots had been processed by then compared to Democratic ballots (371,372).

As of 11:45 a.m., just 6,879 of the ballots cast (0.8%) had been cast in person – the rest were cast on mail ballots.

Colorado Secretary of State's Office

A total of 298,091 ballots have come from unaffiliated voters (33.9% of ballots so far). A greater share of unaffiliated voters so far have returned Republican ballots (127,657) than Democratic ballots (93,284), and 77,149 were still being processed, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

There are more contested Republican races than Democratic races in this year’s primary and some unaffiliated voters have decided to vote in those contested races rather than in the mostly uncontested Democratic primaries.

Unaffiliated voters may cast either a Republican or Democratic ballot if they do not specify a ballot preference. There are 1.71 million unaffiliated voters in Colorado, the largest bloc in the state.

Sixty-nine percent of the ballots returned as of 11:45 a.m. came from voters age 55 and up.

Colorado Secretary of State's Office

3 p.m.

Denver7's Jason Gruenauer caught up with Secretary of State Jena Griswold this morning to talk Election Day and this year's primary.

Colorado Secretary of State discusses election security on Primary Election Day

