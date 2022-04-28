‘Let’s Go Brandon’ can’t be Colorado congressional candidate's nickname on ballot, judge says

“Let’s Go Brandon” — a rhyming stand-in for a four-letter epithet for President Joe Biden — meets the legal standard to be state Rep. Dave Williams’ nickname, but its political nature nonetheless disqualifies its use on the primary election ballot, a Denver judge ruled Wednesday.

Williams is seeking the Republican nomination for the congressional district that covers El Paso County. He sued Secretary of State Jenna Griswold last week to have it included as a nickname on the June primary ballot. He brands his social media accounts as Dave “Let’s Go Brandon” Williams, and even signed the lawsuit as Dave “LGB” Williams.

While state law allows candidates to include nicknames in quotes on election ballots, it can’t include any part of a political party name. Griswold denied it initially on political grounds.

“Let’s Go Brandon” became a slogan in some corners of conservative politics after NASCAR driver Brandon Brown said a vulgar chant directed at Biden was actually the crowd cheering for him. It’s since been sold on hats, T-shirts and flags and heard chanted at Republican events.

“The court’s decision today affirms that the content of the ballot is not a place for political gamesmanship,” Griswold said in a statement. “As Secretary of State, I will always protect Colorado voters’ right to accessible elections and that includes a ballot that is fair and transparent. My Office will continue to uphold Colorado Election law and safeguard voters’ right to make their voice heard.”

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.