Judge throws out Colorado clerk's recount challenge

DENVER (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit challenging a primary election recount lost by an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud in her failed bid to become the state's top election official.

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters filed a lawsuit objecting to how the recount was being done on Aug. 3. But she didn't ask for it to be stopped until the following day, after the recount was finished. The judge ruled he only has the authority to consider recount challenges while a recount is underway.

Peters' lawyer says they disagree with the ruling and are exploring their next steps.