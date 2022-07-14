Judge revokes Tina Peters' bond after travel to Las Vegas without court approval

DENVER – A Mesa County judge on Thursday morning revoked the bond and issued a warrant for the arrest of Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters after she left the state for a right-wing sheriffs convention in Las Vegas without court approval.

Peters had been out on a $25,000 cash or surety bond following her indictment in March on 11 counts tied to a security breach of Mesa County elections system. Part of the bond conditions required her to receive court approval in order to leave Colorado.

Her counsel on July 8 filed a notice of travel, then filed an amended notice, but never asked to travel on July 12 or 13, according to a filing by 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein.

Rubinstein on July 11 filed an objection to the notice of travel from Peters’ attorney, Harvey Steinberg, saying that since Peters lost her primary election and is no longer a candidate for office, she should be treated “like all other criminal defendants on bond” and file a motion asking her bond terms be modified.

“Ms. Peters has less motivation to appear in court now that she is no longer a candidate,” Rubinstein wrote. “Additionally, she has evidenced through her travel prior to the election that she has the means to flee if she wants to.”

The Mesa County District Court judge was waiting on a response from the defense by July 15 but said Peters could not travel until Rubinstein’s motion was resolved.

“Any response to the attached motion is due on or before July 15, 2022. No travel is authorized until the attached objection is resolved,” District Court Judge Matthew David Barrett wrote in the July 11 order just before noon that day.

On Wednesday, Rubinstein filed a motion to revoke Peters’ bond, citing the speech she made in Las Vegas and a filing Peters made with the Secretary of State’s Office on July 12, which was notarized in Clark County, Nevada.

The filing said Rubinstein “learned” Peters was in Las Vegas for the Constitutional Sheriff’s and Peace Officer’s Association and that an investigator with the district attorney’s office discovered video of her speaking at the conference on July 12.

The person who notarized Peters’ letter to the Secretary of State’s Office also confirmed that the letter was signed in Las Vegas.

Rubinstein wrote in the motion that Peters’ counsel never asked for her to be able to travel over that time period, that the travel request had not been granted, and that Peters was still at the Mesa County jail with her former elections manager Sandra Brown, who was arrested earlier this week in relation to Peters’ and Belinda Knisley's cases, until 5 p.m. on July 11, after the court had already said she could not travel out of state.

Judge Barrett on Thursday morning, just after 8 a.m., revoked Peters’ bond and issued a no bond warrant for her arrest “pending a hearing before me to address the matters set forth in the motion.”

The revocation of Peters’ bond comes two days after Brown was arrested for investigation of two felony charges tied to the election systems tampering and hard drive imaging. The affidavit for her arrest also contained new details about those who were involved in the alleged conspiracy to tamper with the machines.

The Colorado Times Recorder reported Wednesday that Peters was at the Las Vegas conference and discussed having dinner with election conspiracy theorist Conan Hayes, who was purportedly involved in the operation, according to the affidavit, as well as Rep. Lauren Boebert and Boebert’s former campaign manager, Sherronna Bishop.