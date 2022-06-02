Jared Polis signs law to end daylight saving time in Colorado — but here’s what has to happen first

Colorado is officially part of the growing coalition to stop changing the clock twice a year.

Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday signed “Daylight Saving Time Year Round,” HB22-1297, into law. But that doesn’t mean an immediate end to standard-time tyranny. The law will keep Colorado locked in daylight saving time, which it is in now, only if a federal law is enacted to allow states the option and at least four other states in the Mountain Time Zone also opt for year-round daylight saving time.

The law “really moves the discussion forward,” Polis said, noting the stipulations attached to it.

“There is increasing consensus that just sort of arbitrarily switching the clocks twice a year is confusing and somewhat counterproductive for everybody and upsets people’s sleep cycles,” Polis said.

Bill sponsor Rep. Cathy Kipp, a Fort Collins Democrat, further called it a public health issue, with more car crashes, heart attack and strokes and mental health issues associated with mass circadian resets.

