Five finalists announced in search for new Denver Police Department chief

DENVER – Denver’s public safety director on Thursday announced the five finalists who are in the running to become the new chief of the Denver Police Department.

The five finalists all come from within the department and will replace current Chief Robert White once Mayor Michael Hancock chooses which finalist to appoint. White announced in late April he would retire just weeks after Hancock announced White wouldn’t be disciplined after a pair of administrative reviews of his role in a 2017 car crash and a public records spat with the former district attorney.

A list of 22 applicants was narrowed down by a nonprofit that identifies police leadership candidates and a committee of city, police and community leaders appointed by the mayor to 14 candidates.

There were also five community meetings held in order to narrow down the pool, and the committee met for six hours Wednesday before announcing the five finalists.

They are: Commander Michael Calo; Commander Joseph Montoya; Commander Paul Pazen; Deputy Chief David Quinones and Commander Ronald Saunier.

It’s unclear how soon Hancock is expected to appoint one of the finalists to be the new chief. White is expected to retire after the new chief is appointed.