First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Denver this weekend

Joe Biden
Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with families and toured a Louisville neighborhood impacted by a recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 11:54 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 13:54:10-04

DENVER – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Denver this weekend to attend events with the Democratic National Committee, the Latin American Education Foundation, and the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit.

It will be the second time this year, and third time since last May, the first lady has visited Colorado. Last May, she visited Fort Carson ahead of Military Spouse Appreciation Day. And she toured the damage left by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County with her husband, President Joe Biden, in January.

Dr. Biden is expected to fly into Denver Friday afternoon and attend a Democratic National Committee finance event Friday evening, according to her public schedule.

On Saturday, she will make the opening remarks at the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit at the Community College of Denver at 11:15 a.m.

Later Saturday evening, around 7:45 p.m., Dr. Biden is expected to speak at the Latin American Educational Foundation gala at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver before leaving town.

Her Denver stop will come in between visits to Tennessee on Friday and California on Monday.

