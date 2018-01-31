Executive from Colorado bank that gave bonuses meeting Trump

Associated Press
4:21 PM, Jan 31, 2018
3 hours ago
sue wagner meets trump | bank of colorado senior vice president sue wagner | meets trump | bonuses | full time employees

WASHINGTON , DC - JANUARY 26: United States President Donald J. Trump walks away after answering a reporter's question as he returns to the White House January 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is returning from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

Pool
Copyright Getty Images

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A leader of a Colorado bank that used its tax savings to give bonuses to its employees is meeting with President Donald Trump to talk about tax reform.

The Coloradoan reports that the White House invited the senior vice president of the Bank of Colorado in Fort Collins, Sue Wagner, and other business leaders to a Wednesday "fireside chat" about taxes.

The bank gave $1,000 bonuses to its 641 full-time employees, a move which caught the attention of U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner conservative commentator Sean Hannity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top