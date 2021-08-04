Watch
Denver lawyers who filed election lawsuit must pay rivals' fees

Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 04, 2021
DENVER (AP) — Two Denver lawyers who filed a class action lawsuit about the presidential election are being sanctioned.

The attorneys have to pay the legal fees of the numerous defendants they claimed were engaged in a national conspiracy to stop former President Donald Trump from being re-elected.

Their lawsuit was dismissed and the judge in the case found it had so little legal merit that he levied sanctions against the lawyers.

They had sought $180 billion in damages from public officials in four swing states, Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg and a Denver voting machine company.

The lawsuit simply repeated disproven conspiracy theories spread by Trump.

