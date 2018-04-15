Democrat Jason Crow hopes to face Congressman Mike Coffman in the November general election

TheDenverChannel.com Team
5:00 PM, Apr 15, 2018
1 hour ago
colorado | politics | jason crow | mike coffman | 6th congressional district

Jason Crow garnered two-thirds of the vote at the Democratic assembly for the 6th congressional district.

Democrat Jason Crow is running for Colorado's 6th Congressional District seat in 2018.

Courtesy Jason Crow for Congress

DENVER – A day after garnering nearly two-thirds of the vote at the Democratic assembly for the 6th congressional district, candidate Jason Crow spoke to Anne Trujillo on Politics Unplugged.

One of their first topics of conversation was Crow’s military service and how it would help Crow should he be elected to Congress.

“I think having that experience of serving this country outside of politics really uniquely positions me to address some of the dysfunction we’re seeing in politics right now,” he said. “What we’re seeing right now, and what I’m seeing in the district, is a huge desire and a huge call for a new generation of leadership, people who have served outside of politics that have proven themselves in service to our country who are willing to take that mentality and commitment to service and bring it into our political system.”

Politics Unplugged airs Sundays at 4:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Denver7.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top