Democrat Jason Crow hopes to face Congressman Mike Coffman in the November general election

Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 6:30PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:38PM MDT expiring April 16 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 3:25PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 1:57PM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 1:57PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
Fire Weather Warning issued April 15 at 1:57PM MDT expiring April 16 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin
Fire Weather Watch issued April 15 at 4:20AM MDT expiring April 17 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso
One of their first topics of conversation was Crow’s military service and how it would help Crow should he be elected to Congress.
“I think having that experience of serving this country outside of politics really uniquely positions me to address some of the dysfunction we’re seeing in politics right now,” he said. “What we’re seeing right now, and what I’m seeing in the district, is a huge desire and a huge call for a new generation of leadership, people who have served outside of politics that have proven themselves in service to our country who are willing to take that mentality and commitment to service and bring it into our political system.”