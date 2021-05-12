Watch
Colorado’s Ken Buck votes not to remove Liz Cheney from leadership, Boebert does

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post as chair of the House Republican Conference because of her repeated criticism of former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in instigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 5:34 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 19:34:19-04

Colorado’s congressional Republicans were divided Wednesday morning over whether to remove U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from a leadership post over her repeatedly denouncing former President Donald Trump‘s false claims of a stolen election.

Cheney, the Wyoming Republican, lost her post during a meeting of House Republicans.

“Liz Cheney was canceled today for speaking her mind and disagreeing with the narrative that President Trump was putting forward,” U.S. Rep. Ken Buck of Windsor told reporters after voting not to remove Cheney.

Buck worked for former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney’s father, when Dick Cheney was a congressman in the 1980s. More recently, Buck has disagreed with Trump’s insistence that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Buck voted to certify the election, the only Colorado Republican to do so.

“We have to deal with this narrative at some point,” Buck said Wednesday of Trump’s false claims about the election. “There are major issues — the border, spending — major issues. But to suggest that the American people in 2022 won’t consider the fact that we were unwilling to stand up to a narrative that the election was stolen — I think (that) will be taken into consideration, with their vote.”

