Colorado’s Hickenlooper praised for role in breaking stalemate with Manchin on climate and tax deal

While much national attention on a path forward on a federal climate and tax bill focuses on U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s OK, one of Colorado’s U.S. senators is likewise being heralded as “essential” to its breakthrough.

Sen. John Hickenlooper was credited in Politico, the New York Times and Axios for keeping negotiations going with Manchin, even after much speculation that the deal was dead. The League of Conservation Voters called Hickenlooper “invaluable,” a position echoed by the Environmental Defense Action Fund, in keeping hopes alive on fighting climate change.

On Wednesday evening, Manchin, of West Virginia, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced agreement on a budget reconciliation bill after months of seesawing negotiations. While almost all of the Democratic majority had signed on to the previous effort, known as Build Back Better, the party’s razor-thin majority meant it needed unanimous support from the caucus.

Manchin had been one of the holdouts, with inflation being a key cited concern. Two weeks ago, surrounded by reporters trying to learn what proposals he would support, Manchin declared, “I’m done,” according to the Washington Post.

But Hickenlooper, along with a handful of other Democratic senators, weren’t, according to media reports and the senator.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.