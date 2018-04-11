Colorado's $28.9 billion state budget passes conference

Associated Press
4:59 PM, Apr 11, 2018
DENVER (AP) — The $28.9 billion Colorado state budget proposal has cleared another key hurdle.

A six-member conference committee on Wednesday voted unanimously to send the 2018-19 budget bill back to the full legislature after rejecting more than a dozen changes adopted by the two chambers.

Still, the conference budget largely keeps intact added spending that both chambers agreed on. The conference budget includes $35 million for school security, and $4.8 million in housing assistance for ex-offenders with mental health disorders. It also calls for $1 million for affordable housing grants and $300,000 to help the Secretary of State's Office verify petition signatures.

The conference budget restores $750,000 in film industry incentives the House of Representative had sought to cut. But it eliminates $8 million the state Senate had sought for rural broadband.

