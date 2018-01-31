Colorado updates climate plan targeting greenhouse gases

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has released an update of its state climate plan that includes additional steps to limit greenhouse gases and to prepare for potential impacts from global warming.

Gov. John Hickenlooper announced the update Wednesday at a symposium on clean energy and climate change.

The revision calls for a new rule on reporting on greenhouse gas emissions that mirrors a federal rule, working with utilities to increase the use of renewable energy and building more charging stations for electric vehicles.

It also calls for research into links between climate change and insect-born diseases and heat-related illnesses.

The update proposes that climate variability be included in statewide water planning and using forest management practices that reduce wildfires, improve wildlife habitat and capture and store carbon that might otherwise be released into the atmosphere.