Colorado Supreme Court backs dismissal of abortion lawsuit

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Supreme Court has supported other judges' dismissals of a lawsuit accusing the state of funding an abortion provider in violation of the state constitution.

Former lieutenant governor Jane Norton filed the lawsuit in 2013, arguing that state funding given to Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood for medical services effectively subsidized an affiliate which performed abortions and rented space from the organization.

Norton argued that violated the constitution's ban of public funding for abortions.

In a decision released Monday, a majority of the state Supreme Court didn't agree. The justices said the constitution bars Colorado from using public funds specifically in return for performing abortions.

A Denver District Court judge first dismissed the suit in August 2014 and the Colorado Court of Appeals upheld that decision in January 2016.