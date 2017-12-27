Colorado pays $55,000 to 2 women over sexual harassment

DENVER (AP) — Colorado paid $55,000 to two women who alleged they were sexually harassed while working in the state court system over the past two years.

The Denver Post reported the settlements Wednesday based on records it obtained after requesting information from judicial officials.

One woman was paid $27,000 in May and another was paid $28,000 the previous year. One of the employees accused of harassment resigned and the other was fired, judicial department spokesman Jon Sarche said.

The judicial branch also conducted eight other investigations into harassment allegations since 2012. Five workers who were investigated resigned, ending the probes.

In addition, two judges who were facing discipline for misconduct accusations that included sexual harassment stepped down during the last five years. The settlements didn't involve the judges.

Judicial officials declined to offer more details about the settlements or the resignations, including in which part of the court system the employees worked. The judiciary, unlike the executive and legislative branches, is not covered by Colorado's open records law.

The department has about 3,965 employees and 325 judges who work in the Colorado Supreme Court, Colorado Court of Appeals, 22 judicial districts and county courts.

The executive branch, which accounts for the bulk of state agencies and employees, has not made any payments to settle sexual harassment claims, according to records from the State Board of Claims.

The state Senate and House of Representatives also have not paid out any settlements for sexual harassment claims.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com