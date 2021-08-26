Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Colorado officials to clerk under federal probe: 'come home'

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
mesa county elections clerk and recorder.png
Posted at 6:31 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 08:31:10-04

DENVER (AP) — Rural Colorado county officials pled with community members Tuesday to pass along a message to their missing-in-action County Clerk who is being investigated for an election security breach.

Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis told the audience to tell Tina Peters “to come out of hiding and come home.”

Peters has not made any local appearances since Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold opened an investigation into the Mesa County elections office in August.

Griswold says images of the county's election software were obtained by conspiracy theorists and posted on far-right blogs. Griswold also alleges that Peters allowed a non-employee into the office during a secure meeting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku