Colorado governor’s race: Republican favorite Heidi Ganahl files to face Jared Polis in 2022

Jack Dempsey/AP
Heidi Ganahl gives a thumbs up after winning CU Regent at the Colorado Republican election night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Greenwood Village, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 6:01 PM, Sep 10, 2021
Heidi Ganahl, the only Republican to hold a statewide elected office, filed Friday as a candidate for governor, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Ganahl is an entrepreneur who founded the pet care service Camp Bow Wow and currently serves as a University of Colorado regent.

She told Colorado Politics she is making an “announcement” Tuesday in Monument, but did not specify what she’d say. The filing shows a “Heidi for Governor” candidate committee, which is the finance arm of a campaign.

Ganahl declined to comment further on her candidacy to a Denver Post reporter at the CU Board of Regents meeting Friday. She did say, however, that she intends to continue in her role as a regent.

The Douglas County resident has long been preparing for a run, penning regular columns in the Colorado Springs Gazette that take aim at the Democratic leadership and hosting a statewide podcast program.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

