Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and longtime partner Marlon Reis are engaged

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019, file photo, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, left, waves to the crowd, accompanied by his partner, Marlon Reis, after Polis took the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony in Denver. A newspaper in Colorado said Thursday, March 4, 2021, that Polis proposed to his longtime partner and First Gentleman Marlon Reis in December after 17 years together. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, Pool, File)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 17:47:45-05

After 17 years, Gov. Jared Polis and partner Marlon Reis will be getting married, the governor’s office confirmed.

According to the Colorado Sun, which first reported the engagement Thursday morning, Polis asked Reis to marry him on Dec. 6, just before the 39-year-old Reis went to the hospital to be treated for COVID-19 symptoms. The governor was also infected with the virus at the time.

Polis, 45, is the first openly gay governor in the United States.

Polis and Reis, a writer and animal advocate, are raising two kids in Boulder, where they met when Polis moved back home after attending Princeton.

