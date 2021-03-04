Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and longtime partner Marlon Reis are engaged

After 17 years, Gov. Jared Polis and partner Marlon Reis will be getting married, the governor’s office confirmed.

According to the Colorado Sun, which first reported the engagement Thursday morning, Polis asked Reis to marry him on Dec. 6, just before the 39-year-old Reis went to the hospital to be treated for COVID-19 symptoms. The governor was also infected with the virus at the time.

Polis, 45, is the first openly gay governor in the United States.

Polis and Reis, a writer and animal advocate, are raising two kids in Boulder, where they met when Polis moved back home after attending Princeton.

