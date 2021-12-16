Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Colorado enacts new rules to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with fewer road expansions, more mass transit options

Goal is to improve air quality by taking equivalent of 300,000 cars off the road each year
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Zalubowski/AP
A traffic sign warns of an ozone alert as motorists head southbound on Interstate 25 into the center of downtown during evening rush-hour Friday, July 23, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
colorado ozone roads transportation air quality
Posted at 4:48 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 18:48:37-05

The Colorado Transportation Commission approved new rules Thursday that aim to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases spewed into the air from vehicle traffic in a move that faced opposition from rural areas and criticism from environmentalists who say they don’t go far enough.

The Department of Transportation’s commissioners hope the new rules build on the state’s push to put more electric vehicles on the road while improving mass transit, biking and walking options.

The goal is to improve the state’s air quality, reducing pollutants that cause ozone and smog by the equivalent of taking 300,000 cars off the road each year. That means shifting billions of dollars in future transportation dollars, spending less to build bigger highways and roads while increasing funding for alternate modes of transportation, such as mass transit, bicycling and walking.

The state’s transportation leaders spent the better part of a year hammering out the rules, which govern how Colorado’s five major regional planning districts — centered on its largest cities — will design and build transportation projects through 2050. The plan will be effective as of Feb. 14, with metro Denver and northern Colorado as the first areas required to comply.

“It’s a critically important milestone,” transportation commissioner Kathleen Bracke said. “It’s urgent to get going. We can’t afford to wait another day, another month, another year to get going.”

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
storiesofhope-Sharie Madrid.png

Good news and stories of hope from Denver7