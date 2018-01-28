Colorado congressman bringing daughter of deported man to Donald Trump's first State of the Union

But on Tuesday night the Denver-area woman and American citizen will have a chance to face the president — and Congress — she feels are responsible.
Andazola Marquez is set to attend President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address as a guest of U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat. She is hoping to share her story with legislators in a push for changes to the nation’s immigration policies and laws.
“What I think that I’d like to say to the rest of the lawmakers, the Democrats and Republicans alike, is that the policies that they are enacting are having real day-to-day consequences on people all across the nation — their constituents included,” she said. “I really hope that they will think twice about what kind of deals they are making with Trump.”