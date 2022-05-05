Elbert County clerk turns over voting system copies

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado county clerk who made copies of voting system hard drives has turned two copies over to state officials under a judge's order.

Court records show that Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder provided the copies in separate, sealed metal containers before Wednesday's deadline. He also turned over responses to questions from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, including about who had custody of them.

The filings aren't available to the public.

Schroeder also submitted a protest letter, according to a list of the items received.

The judge’s orders were issued hours after he heard testimony from both parties last Friday about Schroeder’s ongoing refusal to comply with Griswold’s election orders issued earlier this year, and after the public release of video of Schroeder making the copies, which was first obtained and reported last week by Reuters.

Judge orders Elbert County clerk to turn over election system hard drive images

Griswold sued Schroeder in February seeking more information about the alleged illegal copying of the hard drives and who is in possession of the copies after Schroeder failed to answer questions posed in orders issued on Jan. 19 and Jan. 24.

The details that Schroeder had made images of the hard drives came to light in an affidavit Schroeder signed on Jan. 7 as part of a lawsuit that claimed the election software used by Colorado counties in 2020 was not properly certified.

In a statement Thursday, the Secretary of State's Office said officials were reviewing the copies.