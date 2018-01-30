DENVER -- Among the issues expected to be addressed in President Trump’s State of the Union on Tuesday evening is infrastructure funding. Infrastructure is a hot topic in Colorado as CDOT deals with a $1 billion shortfall annually.

CDOT has a $9 billion wish list, yet any money from the federal government isn’t expected to fully fund it.

“Colorado will not get a check from the feds for $9 billion to get everything done," said CDOT spokeswoman Amy Ford.

According to the latest White House numbers as reported by CNN, the president will propose spending $200 billion for projects over the next 10 years.

In Colorado, that could help pay for projects like I-25 improvements between Castle Rock and Monument, as well as the I-70 project in the mountains.

"I think what the Trump bill suggests on infrastructure, is that they are going to help states that help themselves. So they are looking to states like Colorado to also think about how we partner and match any kinds of funds they may put in to infrastructure," said Ford.

Colorado has received some federal dollars in the past to help with things like resurfacing projects and pot holes -- but nothing wholesale.

While the funding is certainly welcomed, Colorado still needs a long-term funding fix for its roads, meaning some kind of additional tax is still on the table.