Coloradans weigh in on infrastructure bill still in the works in Congress

DENVER — As of early Thursday evening, the future of Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill remained uncertain as Coloradans remained hopeful for future investments to improve their commute.

"Getting up on I-270, it's kind of a nightmare," said Georgia Iandoli.

Iandoli has worked as a professional trucker for the past 32 years and said she's watched the quality of Colorado's highways and interstates decline.

"It can cause accidents because people will swerve to miss the potholes and stuff like that," she said.

"The potholes, if you hit it the wrong way, you're going to go in and not come out," said another driver, Jennifer Villaneuva, of her morning community along I-270.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has a comprehensive list of maintenance needs across the state. According to the latest data, CDOT typically uses about 48% of its revenues on maintenance repairs.

Biden's infrastructure plan presents an opportunity for the state to receive new, federal dollars for ongoing repairs or repairs that have yet to begin.

According to the latest estimates from the White House, Colorado could expect to receive $3.7 billion for highways and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over a five-year period under the plan.

Denver7 traffic anchor Jayson Luber shared some of the frustrations he hears from drivers.

"Most people complain about C-470 ... about central Denver, and the area around Speer Boulevard right into the central part of the city . I hear a lot about I-270 around Vazquez; it is really awful in that area," Luber said.

According to CDOT estimates, overall improvements to both I-270 and Vazquez Boulevard could cost around $620 million.

Luber emphasized that there are huge price tags across the state, that could benefit from federal support.

"CDOT really needs more money coming into the state." he said.

