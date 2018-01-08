Coloradans have until the end of the week to sign up for health insurance through state marketplace

DENVER – Coloradans who haven’t yet signed up for health insurance for 2018, but still want to do so, have through Friday to sign up through Connect for Health Colorado.

People who sign up by the end of Friday, Jan. 12 will see their coverage start Feb. 1. Those who don’t sign up through Connect for Health Colorado or an insurance company by the end of Friday won’t be able to do so unless they undergo a life-changing event.

Colorado is one of nine states that extended its state exchange’s enrollment deadline beyond the federal deadline of Dec. 15.

As of Dec. 18, 149,006 insurance plans had been selected – up from 139,509 a year earlier.

There is a wide array of plans being offered across most counties in Colorado, and Connect for Health Colorado has several tools to help you decide which to choose. Click here to see all the plans and options for your family.

There is also a tool found on this page that you can use to plug in your age, family size and coverage needs, which can show you the options you, in particular, have to choose from.

“With all of the chaos at the federal level, we worked to provide stability here in Colorado,” said Interim Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway. “Providing choices to Colorado consumers was important to us, and we hope that people searching for coverage are able to take advantage of those options before open enrollment closes.”