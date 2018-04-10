CDOT wants to tap into your car's tech

Robert Garrison
12:52 AM, Apr 10, 2018
12:57 AM, Apr 10, 2018
house bill 1188 | colorado legisature | senate debate | cdot | communicate with car

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 02: Traffic drives on the segement of Interstate 25 near the venue for the first presidential debate on October 2, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Interstate will be closed from 5 PM until 10 PM when Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will square off against U.S. President Barack Obama in the first of three debates on October 3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Doug Pensinger
2012 Getty Images

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to tap into your car’s tech.

On Tuesday, the state Senate will debate House Bill 1188, which would give CDOT permission to grab data directly from an electronic device in a motor vehicle.

Sponsors of the bill claim the technology will make roads safer and allow for better traffic management in the state.

The project CDOT hopes to build with the passing of this bill would include roadside radios that could communicate with vehicles, giving the agency immediate data on road conditions, traffic flow and crashes.

CDOT believes giving up a little privacy could cut down on crashes by 80 percent.

HB 1188 would prohibit state agencies from collecting personally identifying data except where necessary to administer HOV and toll lanes.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top