Caveat limits information Colorado officials must share with voters

Associated Press
10:40 PM, Jan 9, 2018
colorado conflict of interest rules | colorado voter sharing | information limited shared with voters | colorado sunshine law | offices fiduciary relationships
DENVER (AP) — A change to a Colorado conflict-of-interest rule limits information elected officials must share with voters.

The Denver Post reports Colorado's Sunshine Law requires state lawmakers, statewide elected officials and candidates to list "all offices, directorships and fiduciary relationships" on a personal financial disclosure form to expose conflicts of interest.

But Secretary of State Wayne Williams approved a caveat in October that allows candidates and elected officials to avoid disclosing memberships on boards or committees if they do not receive compensation or individually control how money is spent.

The rule applies to members of the General Assembly; statewide officials including the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer; judges and district attorneys; members of the state board of education and University of Colorado board of regents; and the Public Utilities Commission.

