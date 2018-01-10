Caveat limits information Colorado officials must share with voters

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 12:55AM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 12:55AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 12:55AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 12:55AM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 9:28PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 9:28PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 9:25PM MST expiring January 11 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 9:17PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 9:17PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 9:17PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 9:17PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:00PM MST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 6:51PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
DENVER (AP) — A change to a Colorado conflict-of-interest rule limits information elected officials must share with voters.
The Denver Post reports Colorado's Sunshine Law requires state lawmakers, statewide elected officials and candidates to list "all offices, directorships and fiduciary relationships" on a personal financial disclosure form to expose conflicts of interest.
But Secretary of State Wayne Williams approved a caveat in October that allows candidates and elected officials to avoid disclosing memberships on boards or committees if they do not receive compensation or individually control how money is spent.
The rule applies to members of the General Assembly; statewide officials including the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer; judges and district attorneys; members of the state board of education and University of Colorado board of regents; and the Public Utilities Commission.