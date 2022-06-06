Ballots for June 28 Colorado primary start being mailed out Monday

DENVER – Monday is the first day Colorado county clerks can begin mailing out ballots for the June 28 primary election, and some of you might have already received notice that yours is on its way.

Most voters should be receiving their ballots in the mail over the next week. But if you’re not yet registered to vote, you can do so until June 20 and still receive a ballot in the mail.

However, if you don’t meet that deadline, Colorado allows for same-day voter registration, so people will be able to register to vote up until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 28, when polls close.

People who do receive their mail ballots over the next week should only mail them back by the end of the day June 20, and otherwise should instead drop them off at their local ballot drop box.

In-person voting will also begin on June 20 for most people who would like to cast their ballot at a physical voting site.

The Secretary of State’s Office says there will be more than 400 drop boxes across the state and 130 voting centers – some of which will open up before June 20. People can click here to find more information on locations.

This year will be the third election cycle in which unaffiliated voters, which are the state’s largest voting bloc at about 45.6% of registered voters, will be able to cast a ballot in either the Republican or Democratic primary.

Unaffiliated voters who have selected a certain party’s ballot to receive will get only that ballot in the mail. But those who have not selected a party preference will get one Republican and one Democratic ballot.

But unaffiliated voters will only be able to vote on and return one ballot. Anyone who returns both ballots with votes will have their votes nullified.

Primary elections will decide which candidates will represent each party on the ballot during this November’s midterm election. The winner of each primary will move on to the November ballot to face opposing party candidates.

Colorado’s statewide seats, including governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer, are up for election this November, as is one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats, every congressional seat, and legislative races across the state.

Coloradans can register to vote, update their registration, final their local voting resources, and sign up for BallotTrax in every county by heading to GoVoteColorado.gov.

Denver7 will have a comprehensive guide to this year’s primary elections and the candidates who are running posted this week and more coverage up to and on Election Day.