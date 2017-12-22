Alabama Senate write-ins: God, Bugs Bunny, Nick Saban

Associated Press
11:11 AM, Dec 22, 2017
alabama senate special election | alabama senate seat | roy moore | doug jones | bugs bunny
Getty Images

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — God, Bugs Bunny and Chuck Norris were among the write-in votes that played a role in electing a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in Alabama for the first time in a quarter-century.

More than 22,000 write-in ballots were cast on Dec. 12, according to the Alabama Secretary of State's office — a greater number than the 20,715-vote margin by which Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore.

Incumbent Luther Strange, who lost to Moore in the Republican primary, led the write-in race with more than 5,800 votes, Al.com reported . He was followed by former White House aide Lee Busby; U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who also ran in the GOP Senate primary; Libertarian write-in candidate Ron Bishop; Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who left the Senate when President Donald Trump appointed him; and Alabama football coach Nick Saban.

The newspaper reported that "Any other Republican" also appeared among the write-ins, along with "Anybody," ''A better choice," and "Any other." Jesus Christ had votes in double digits.

Some write-in votes went to dead men, including two Confederate generals and a segregationist Georgia governor: Robert E. Lee, "Ghost of Stonewall Jackson" and George Wallace.

The newspaper said write-ins were counted from about 30 of 67 counties.

Other cartoon characters getting write-in votes included Mickey Mouse, Snow White, SpongeBob Square Pants, and Snoopy. A Madison County voter went for a muppet: Kermit the Frog.

Phil Robertson, patriarch of the reality TV show "Duck Dynasty," got write-in votes in at least 10 counties, with multiple votes in some.

'Bama's elephant mascot, Big Al, and even LSU football coach Ed Orgeron also found write-in backing.

So did billboard-advertising personal injury attorney Alexander Shunnarah, local ABC weatherman James Spann, singers Jimmy Buffett and Travis Tritt, and actor and former California mayor Clint Eastwood.

And Santa Claus.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top