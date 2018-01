Fire Weather Warning issued January 30 at 2:56PM MST expiring January 31 at 7:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache

Fire Weather Warning issued January 30 at 2:56PM MST expiring January 30 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Huerfano, Pueblo

Fire Weather Warning issued January 30 at 2:56PM MST expiring January 31 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache

Fire Weather Warning issued January 30 at 4:13AM MST expiring January 30 at 8:15PM MST in effect for: Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo

Fire Weather Watch issued January 30 at 4:13AM MST expiring January 31 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo

Fire Weather Watch issued January 30 at 4:13AM MST expiring January 31 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache

Fire Weather Warning issued January 29 at 2:42PM MST expiring January 30 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo