The hits & misses in President Donald Trump's first year

DENVER – There have been a number of hits and misses in President Donald Trump’s first year.

Among the hits would be the nomination of Colorado judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court and the passage of the tax overhaul plan.

The misses would be the President’s promised repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act and the DACA and CHIP programs that lapsed under the President’s watch.

Denver Post columnist Krista Kafer and Blair Miller of TheDenverChannel.com sat down with Anne Trujillo on this week’s Politics Unplugged to talk about what’s been accomplished in the last year and what’s still to come.

