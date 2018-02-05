Tancredo drops out, thinning the herd in the Colorado governor's race

DENVER -- With Tom Tancredo out of the Colorado governor’s race, there are now questions about who the front-runner will be in both the Republican and Democratic parties.

“I think on the Democrats side there’s Jared Polis obviously. He’s thrown a ton of money out there, but there’s a lot of name recognition,” TheDenverChannel.com’s Blair Miller told Anne Trujillo on this weekend’s Politics Unplugged. “Republican wise, I think it’s Cynthia Coffman or Walker Stapleton simply off of the fact they have a state office already.”

Miller says when voters are asked who they will likely vote for, no one is rising to the top.

“There was a Keating poll late last year and a poll that came out recently from the University of Colorado that some Republicans shied away from,” Miller said. “Both said no matter Democrat or Republican, more than 50-percent are still undecided who they want to vote for.”

Miller said a lot of Republicans who did know who they were voting for in those polls chose Tom Tancredo. Now that he’s out of the race, Miller says it’s anyone’s guess who voters will support.

