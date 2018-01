The recent talks between North and South Korea are good for that region, but likely not a sign of peace between the long-feuding nations.

Ambassador Christopher Hill is the Dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver. He talks about the developing relationship between the Koreas as well as the United States of this weekend’s Politics Unplugged with Anne Trujillo.

Politics Unplugged airs Sundays at 4:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Denver7.