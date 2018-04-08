Reporter: Report detailing culture of harassment is correct

DENVER – A report given to state lawmakers this past week found that 30 percent of workers at the state capitol say they have seen or experienced sexual harassment. Longtime capitol reporter Marianne Goodland says that large number doesn’t surprise her.

“It’s an accurate number,” she told Anne Trujillo on this weekend’s Politics Unplugged.

Goodland says the real problem addressed by the writers of the report has to do with power.

“It is legislators and lobbyists who are the worst offenders according to this study and their number one targets are aids and interns, the people with the least amount of power in the entire building,” she added.

Goodland says she was most struck by one of the comments made by one of the writers of the reporter.

“The comment that was made by the woman from Investigations Law Group that conducted the study was that no work place would ever consider what goes on in the capitol to be reflected of a healthy culture.”

