Political events of 2017 get mixed reviews in Colorado

There has been a lot of change in Colorado and across the nation in the past twelve months. Whether it’s been good change or bad change depends upon who you are and what’s important to you.

“When I think about DACA students or children having access to health care it is truly unfortunate that right now in Washington DC the future of their lives are a political football,” Colorado Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran (D-Denver) told Anne Trujillo on the last Politics Unplugged of 2017.

“I think the American people deserve better,” she added when talking about President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

“I think the idea that we are at the lowest unemployment rate ever speaks to Donald Trump,” said former Republican State Representative Amy Stephens. “I take a different tack than Crisanta because on the DACA issue I think we are at a place, particularly on a bipartisan level, where we have more agreement than ever before. You’ve heard Congressman Coffman, Senator Gardner, you’ve heard a number of people say they are coming to the table on it.”

Stephens says the biggest bright spot her has been seeing another Coloradan on the bench of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I do think the best thing to come out of this year has been Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court,” she added. “I’m very hopeful.”

Both women say one of the big issues that will likely define the year is sexual harassment.

“I think this is a turning point in history,” Stephens said. “What I care more about is where do we go from here? Where do we educate from here? How do we make it so that people are not just tried by media?”

Duran feels we’re at the beginning of a bigger cultural change.

“I think the foundation of the problem here is that there have been actions and rhetoric against women that have become normalized that are absolutely unacceptable and inappropriate,” the speaker said. “No woman should ever have to feel like she has to engage in inappropriate behavior to get ahead.”

