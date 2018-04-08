Polis: President standing in way of DACA, border deal

DENVER – Colorado Congressman Jared Polis says he and many other members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are ready to make a deal on DACA and funding for a border wall, but there is one person standing in the way.

“Donald Trump,” he told Anne Trujillo on this weekend’s Politics Unplugged. “I think Democratic and Republican legislators can work together, not in every area, but in this one.”

Polis says the issues have pulled members of Colorado’s Congressional delegation together across party lines.

“We are all on the same page that we can agree to some increased border security measures if we can find a way that the people who grew up here can become citizens,” he said. “But Trump has thrown cold water on every legislative compromise proposal that Congress has come up with. I believe in my heart he doesn't want to help the Dreamers.”

Polis also does not believe that there is a need to send National Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico.

“The border is more secure than it’s been in years. Border crossings are down. Illegal smuggling of drugs is down,” the Congressman said. “The answer is not militarization, it’s high tech surveillance of border security.”

