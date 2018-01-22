Members of Colorado Black Democratic Legislative Caucus work together on common interests

DENVER – There are 100 members of the Colorado legislature – 35 in the Senate, 65 in the house.

In addition to being broken down by political party, the lawmakers can be subdivided into caucuses, groups that work together to advocate for legislation promoting common interests.

State Senator Angela Williams, the chair of the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus, joined Anne Trujillo to talk about her caucus’ agenda on this week’s Politics Unplugged.

Politics Unplugged airs Sundays at 4:30am & 4pm on Denver7.